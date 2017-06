WTT Leupold Mark 4 4.5-14x50mm LR/T M1 I have a Leupold Mark 4 4.5-14x50 LR/T with M1 turrets and the TMR reticle I'd like to trade for a Viper PST Gen II 5-25x50. The leupold is currently sitting on my GAP 7mm WSM. Nothing wrong with it, but I want something with more power and love the look of the new PST.



I'd consider a Burris XTR, Nightforce, or something similar with at least 18x max elevation. Pictures available upon request.