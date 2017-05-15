Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTT G7 NXS for Swarovski X5
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTT G7 NXS for Swarovski X5
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-15-2017, 09:25 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 305
WTT G7 NXS for Swarovski X5
i have a new/never mounted Nightforce NXS in 5.5-22x50 (MOAR) that i am looking to trade for a Swarovski X5 (no real preference on the mag range, but not very interested in the illuminated flavor)

i received this scope from Gunwerks in late january 2017 and has been sitting in the box ever since, waiting for my rifle to be completed. during this time i received another NXS as a gift, so i am parting with one and looking to try the Swaro.

this model has the HS/ZS, MOAR reticle and capped windage. i also have NF ultra light rings and a defensive edge top ring ACD if needed.

mainly looking for trades at this time, but of course would consider cash offers. additional pics on request.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTT G7 NXS for Swarovski X5-img_3186.jpg   WTT G7 NXS for Swarovski X5-img_3187.jpg  

WTT G7 NXS for Swarovski X5-img_3190.jpg   WTT G7 NXS for Swarovski X5-img_3188.jpg  

Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-15-2017, 11:07 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Posts: 80
Re: WTT G7 NXS for Swarovski X5
Hi,is there any possible way to send me a picture of the reticle?thanks 612-987-2116
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 05-15-2017, 11:15 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 305
Re: WTT G7 NXS for Swarovski X5
sure thing, give me about 30-45min and i will be back home. i will text them to the number you provided, let me know if you prefer other means.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Sig Whiskey5 3-15x44 | Seekins 1" Low Rings »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:30 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC