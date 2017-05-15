WTT G7 NXS for Swarovski X5 i have a new/never mounted Nightforce NXS in 5.5-22x50 (MOAR) that i am looking to trade for a Swarovski X5 (no real preference on the mag range, but not very interested in the illuminated flavor)



i received this scope from Gunwerks in late january 2017 and has been sitting in the box ever since, waiting for my rifle to be completed. during this time i received another NXS as a gift, so i am parting with one and looking to try the Swaro.



this model has the HS/ZS, MOAR reticle and capped windage. i also have NF ultra light rings and a defensive edge top ring ACD if needed.



mainly looking for trades at this time, but of course would consider cash offers. additional pics on request. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







