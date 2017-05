WTT custom stw for scope Looking for 8-32 or 12-42 nf



700 action blueprinted

Hart barrel #4 fluted 27"

All cerakoted combat grey

McMillan a3 sporter edge fill

Stock painted kuiu vias camo with grey matching barreled action

Timney trigger

Wyatt extended box

Gun has less than 500 rounds through

Shoots 168 vld 81 retumbo 1/2 moa 3200fps

Gun has been on a few hunting trips and has the scratches to prove it

