WTT 6x47 Lapua for NXS 8-32 HS/ZS
Unread 03-03-2017, 10:33 PM
LJW LJW is offline
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Location: Wyoming
Posts: 120
WTT 6x47 Lapua for NXS 8-32 HS/ZS
Willing to sell out right or trade rifle and accessories for a nice NXS 8-32 HS/ZS+Cash or comparable scope. I can send pics of rifle upon request.
Specs on this rifle are:
-Trued Remington 700 SA
-After Market trigger
-20 inch Krieger 13.5 twist Bruno LV taper. Spiral fluted threaded and capped
-XLR Carbon Chassis with 5 round AI Mag
Comes with close to 200 pieces of brass, Forster reloading dies, and set of NF Ultra light 30mm rings on top of Warne pic rail.

Everything for $2,500 obo

i have shot 55 grainers to 70 grainers and they will all shoot 1/4 MOA.
(307) 851-1957
