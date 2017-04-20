Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS Zeiss Victory HT 1.5-6x42 Illuminated 60
04-20-2017, 09:38 PM
BachelorJack
Junior Member
Join Date: Dec 2014
Posts: 18
WTS Zeiss Victory HT 1.5-6x42 Illuminated 60
I bought this and looked through it a few times. It's an incredible scope. I just prefer my heavier S&B's more. Something about my eyes I guess.
Comes in the factory box. No issues or damage.
$1350 shipped. US Postal Mo or paypal +4% or your can deposit the funds directly into my account at your local BofA branch.
