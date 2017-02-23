Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS Zeiss Victory Diavari 4-16x50 rapid z 800
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS Zeiss Victory Diavari 4-16x50 rapid z 800
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-23-2017, 06:26 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 5
WTS Zeiss Victory Diavari 4-16x50 rapid z 800
Scope is brand new, never mounted. 1850.00 shipped in US. Box,all paperwork, scope covers included. text 361-293-8660 for pictures
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« NIB - Nightforce NXS and ATACR Models | vortex viper new in box »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:24 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC