Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
WTS Zeiss Victory Diavari 4-16x50 rapid z 800
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
WTS Zeiss Victory Diavari 4-16x50 rapid z 800
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-23-2017, 06:26 PM
rodney7370
Junior Member
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 5
WTS Zeiss Victory Diavari 4-16x50 rapid z 800
Scope is brand new, never mounted. 1850.00 shipped in US. Box,all paperwork, scope covers included. text 361-293-8660 for pictures
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
NIB - Nightforce NXS and ATACR Models
|
vortex viper new in box
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
08:24 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC