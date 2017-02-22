Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS Zeiss scope
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS Zeiss scope
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-22-2017, 08:38 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 4
WTS Zeiss scope
Brand new Zeiss Victory Diavari 4-16x50 rapid z 800 reticl. Decided to go another route on a new build. 1850.00 shipped within US. PM your number will text all the pics you want but everything is there. Scope covers paper work box lense cleaner!
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« S&B PMII 3-12x50 | WTS Vortex Viper HS LR 2.5-10x32 FFP »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:56 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC