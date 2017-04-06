WTS Zeiss HD5 5-25 I have a Zeiss HD5 5-25x50 with the Rapid Z 1000 reticle and target turrets that I just retired from my 6 Dasher that it was on for 3 months. I bought this scope used from the original owner but still have all of the paperwork and box. There is one small ding (from original owner) the size of a pen tip near the objective that I will picture. Glass is perfect. I sent the scope to Zeiss to have it gone over once I bought it and is good to go. Very bright and clear scope just not what I needed for this build.



This reticle is setup for a 168-175 bullet from a 308 win but I have the subtensions of the reticle in inches at 100 yards which I converted to MOA for my uses.







If I forgot something just let me know and I'll answer any questions.



(Pictures will be posted later today)





$780 shipped USPS money order, Paypal +3% or paypal friend