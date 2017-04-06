WTS Zeiss HD5 3-15x50 Ended up buying 2 of these and keeping one of them. The scope is little over a year old and I have taken very good care of it. I have all the original paperwork and box to go with it. Glass is 100%. There are no dings or dents on the scope but there is a small visible ringmark from the bottom half of the ring on the front (objective end). This model has the hunting (capped turrets) and the Rapid Z 800 reticle. I had this scope on my wifes 6.5 Creedmoor for 2 hunting season but only left the safe 3-4 times.

(pictures later today)



$800 shipped USPS money order, PayPal +3% or paypal friend



