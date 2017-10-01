     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS Zeiss Diavari Victory 6-24 with Z-1000 reticle
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS Zeiss Diavari Victory 6-24 with Z-1000 reticle
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-10-2017, 07:30 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2004
Posts: 92
WTS Zeiss Diavari Victory 6-24 with Z-1000 reticle
This is a like-new, top-of-the-line Zeiss tactical scope with Z-1000 reticle, calibrated for the ballistics of FGMM 175 gr/M118LR sniping ammunition. Killer glass. It has 30 mm tube and is a SFP scope. Turret adjustment is 1/4 MOA. No scratching or ring marks. I shot this rifle less than 300 rounds with this scope for paper targets. $1850 shipped/insured. USPS money order only.

Will consider partial trading for a Tikka T3 in 308/243/260; I need a donor action for a project





Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Swarovski EL binoculars | FS Leica 1600-B »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:41 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC