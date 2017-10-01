WTS Zeiss Diavari Victory 6-24 with Z-1000 reticle



Will consider partial trading for a Tikka T3 in 308/243/260; I need a donor action for a project











This is a like-new, top-of-the-line Zeiss tactical scope with Z-1000 reticle, calibrated for the ballistics of FGMM 175 gr/M118LR sniping ammunition. Killer glass. It has 30 mm tube and is a SFP scope. Turret adjustment is 1/4 MOA. No scratching or ring marks. I shot this rifle less than 300 rounds with this scope for paper targets. $1850 shipped/insured. USPS money order only.Will consider partial trading for a Tikka T3 in 308/243/260; I need a donor action for a project