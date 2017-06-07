Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS Zeiss Conquest 6.5-20x50 MC
Unread 07-06-2017, 10:30 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Central Idaho
Posts: 147
WTS Zeiss Conquest 6.5-20x50 MC
Zeiss 6.5-20x50 MC with #43 reticle. Has ring marks as you can see in the picture and another scuff on the objectice end. Glass is in excellent shape.

$550 Shipped OBO
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS Zeiss Conquest 6.5-20x50 MC-14906.jpeg   WTS Zeiss Conquest 6.5-20x50 MC-14904.jpeg  

