Free Classifieds
>
Optics For Sale
WTS Zeiss Conquest 6.5-20x50 MC
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
WTS Zeiss Conquest 6.5-20x50 MC
07-06-2017, 10:30 AM
Clucknmoan
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Central Idaho
Posts: 147
WTS Zeiss Conquest 6.5-20x50 MC
Zeiss 6.5-20x50 MC with #43 reticle. Has ring marks as you can see in the picture and another scuff on the objectice end. Glass is in excellent shape.
$550 Shipped OBO
