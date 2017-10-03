Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Optics For Sale

WTS: Zeiss Conquest 4.5-14x50 RZ800 Reticle
03-10-2017, 10:24 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2015
Location: Oregon
Posts: 112
WTS: Zeiss Conquest 4.5-14x50 RZ800 Reticle
Comes with original box and original paperwork. The scope is used. No ring marks. I did take a couple close ups of small imperfections. Very nice scope.

$550 shipped via Paypal Gift Transaction. Add 3% for standard Paypal Transaction.

Thanks
Brett
03-10-2017, 10:37 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2015
Location: Oregon
Posts: 112
Re: WTS: Zeiss Conquest 4.5-14x50 RZ800 Reticle
First set of pics
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS: Zeiss Conquest 4.5-14x50 RZ800 Reticle-img_6414.jpg   WTS: Zeiss Conquest 4.5-14x50 RZ800 Reticle-img_6421.jpg  

WTS: Zeiss Conquest 4.5-14x50 RZ800 Reticle-img_6422.jpg   WTS: Zeiss Conquest 4.5-14x50 RZ800 Reticle-img_6419.jpg  

WTS: Zeiss Conquest 4.5-14x50 RZ800 Reticle-img_6423.jpg   WTS: Zeiss Conquest 4.5-14x50 RZ800 Reticle-img_6416.jpg  

03-10-2017, 10:38 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2015
Location: Oregon
Posts: 112
Re: WTS: Zeiss Conquest 4.5-14x50 RZ800 Reticle
Last set of Pics
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS: Zeiss Conquest 4.5-14x50 RZ800 Reticle-img_6415.jpg   WTS: Zeiss Conquest 4.5-14x50 RZ800 Reticle-img_6417.jpg  

WTS: Zeiss Conquest 4.5-14x50 RZ800 Reticle-img_6418.jpg   WTS: Zeiss Conquest 4.5-14x50 RZ800 Reticle-img_6420.jpg  

