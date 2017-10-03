Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS: Zeiss Conquest 4.5-14x50 RZ800 Reticle
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
WTS: Zeiss Conquest 4.5-14x50 RZ800 Reticle
03-10-2017, 10:24 PM
Bwhittty
WTS: Zeiss Conquest 4.5-14x50 RZ800 Reticle
Comes with original box and original paperwork. The scope is used. No ring marks. I did take a couple close ups of small imperfections. Very nice scope.
$550 shipped via Paypal Gift Transaction. Add 3% for standard Paypal Transaction.
Thanks
Brett
03-10-2017, 10:37 PM
Bwhittty
Re: WTS: Zeiss Conquest 4.5-14x50 RZ800 Reticle
First set of pics
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
03-10-2017, 10:38 PM
Bwhittty
Re: WTS: Zeiss Conquest 4.5-14x50 RZ800 Reticle
Last set of Pics
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
