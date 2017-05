WTS -- Zeiss conquest 4.5-14x44 4A reticle Zeiss conquest 4.5-14x44. 4a German style reticle. Zeiss sunshade. Leupold QR rings and bases for a Rem 700 S/A. Don't know if I can locate box as we are in the middle of a remodel and things are packed everywhere. $600 shipped with rings, bases, sunshade and Zeiss factory scope cover. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger