WTS Zeiss Conquest 3X9X40 Scope
Unread 02-17-2017, 03:10 PM
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 11
WTS Zeiss Conquest 3X9X40 Scope
This is the Conquest version that was discontinued a few years ago. They replaced this version with the Terra line which by many accounts is a lower grade scope assembled in China. Their new Conquest line is called the HD5 while having excellent optics is very expensive. The assembled in the USA version Conquest I am selling is a high quality scope for the money. Scope will come with the factory box and factory scope cover. This is one of three that I have that I am selling. All three are in great condition.

$299 each, delivered.
WTS Zeiss Conquest 3X9X40 Scope-img_1695.jpg   WTS Zeiss Conquest 3X9X40 Scope-img_1696.jpg  

WTS Zeiss Conquest 3X9X40 Scope-img_1697.jpg  
Unread 02-17-2017, 06:43 PM
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 11
*** SOLD *** Re: WTS Zeiss Conquest 3X9X40 Scope
Item is sold.
