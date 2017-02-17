WTS Zeiss Conquest 3X9X40 Scope This is the Conquest version that was discontinued a few years ago. They replaced this version with the Terra line which by many accounts is a lower grade scope assembled in China. Their new Conquest line is called the HD5 while having excellent optics is very expensive. The assembled in the USA version Conquest I am selling is a high quality scope for the money. Scope will come with the factory box and factory scope cover. This is one of three that I have that I am selling. All three are in great condition.



$299 each, delivered. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



