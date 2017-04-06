|
WTS Zeiss binoculars 10x45 T RFbinoculars
These binocular provides the clarity and power you expect from Zeiss. Together with range-finding and ballistic information, the 10x45 T RF provides you with the critical details you need. The large 45mm objective lense ensure excellent image quality and brightness even in twilight when viewing wildlife is most challenging. They are protected by a rubber coating. These bino are 3 years old and have been on 3 hunts, they are in excellent shape! They sell new for $ $2600, I will take $1700 shipped. Pm or text me for pic,s comes with Neck strap and case.
702 460 4396