Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS Zeiss binoculars 10x45 T RFbinoculars
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS Zeiss binoculars 10x45 T RFbinoculars
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-04-2017, 03:49 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: Las Vegas , Nevada
Posts: 161
WTS Zeiss binoculars 10x45 T RFbinoculars
These binocular provides the clarity and power you expect from Zeiss. Together with range-finding and ballistic information, the 10x45 T RF provides you with the critical details you need. The large 45mm objective lense ensure excellent image quality and brightness  even in twilight when viewing wildlife is most challenging. They are protected by a rubber coating. These bino are 3 years old and have been on 3 hunts, they are in excellent shape! They sell new for $ $2600, I will take $1700 shipped. Pm or text me for pic,s comes with Neck strap and case.
702 460 4396
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Leica 1600B rangefinder for sale | Sig kilo 2000 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:11 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC