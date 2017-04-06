WTS Zeiss binoculars 10x45 T RFbinoculars These binocular provides the clarity and power you expect from Zeiss. Together with range-finding and ballistic information, the 10x45 T RF provides you with the critical details you need. The large 45mm objective lense ensure excellent image quality and brightness  even in twilight when viewing wildlife is most challenging. They are protected by a rubber coating. These bino are 3 years old and have been on 3 hunts, they are in excellent shape! They sell new for $ $2600, I will take $1700 shipped. Pm or text me for pic,s comes with Neck strap and case.

702 460 4396