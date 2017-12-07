WTS/WTT SigSauer Tango 6 5-30x56mm FFP $1900

34mm tube

Illuminated with IR feature

Zero stop

Locking turrets

Price will include vortex rings but will deal without them



Scopes in good shape. The original box and paperwork included. Recently had a checkup at Sig( to guarantee no problems for sale) and clean bill of health given.

Sig warranty is same as Vortex's.

Pm or txt. Txt is preferred as I don't check in too often. 6362333034



Trade plus(either way)cash for:

Golden Eagle

Gen 2 Razor, Gen 2 PST, Gen 1 razor 10mil turrets, Razor LH 3-15, NXS F1, Zeiss, Swarovski binoculars 15x. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



