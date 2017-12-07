Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS/WTT SigSauer Tango 6 5-30x56mm FFP
  #1  
Unread 07-12-2017, 02:08 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2017
Posts: 5
WTS/WTT SigSauer Tango 6 5-30x56mm FFP
$1900
34mm tube
Illuminated with IR feature
Zero stop
Locking turrets
Price will include vortex rings but will deal without them

Scopes in good shape. The original box and paperwork included. Recently had a checkup at Sig( to guarantee no problems for sale) and clean bill of health given.
Sig warranty is same as Vortex's.
Pm or txt. Txt is preferred as I don't check in too often. 6362333034

Trade plus(either way)cash for:
Golden Eagle
Gen 2 Razor, Gen 2 PST, Gen 1 razor 10mil turrets, Razor LH 3-15, NXS F1, Zeiss, Swarovski binoculars 15x.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS/WTT SigSauer Tango 6 5-30x56mm FFP-img_6660.jpg   WTS/WTT SigSauer Tango 6 5-30x56mm FFP-img_6661.jpg  

WTS/WTT SigSauer Tango 6 5-30x56mm FFP-img_6528.jpg  
