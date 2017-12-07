WTS/WTT SigSauer Tango 6 5-30x56mm FFP

$1900
34mm tube
Illuminated with IR feature
Zero stop
Locking turrets
Price will include vortex rings but will deal without them
Scopes in good shape. The original box and paperwork included. Recently had a checkup at Sig( to guarantee no problems for sale) and clean bill of health given.
Sig warranty is same as Vortex's.
Pm or txt. Txt is preferred as I don't check in too often. 6362333034
Trade plus(either way)cash for:
Golden Eagle
Gen 2 Razor, Gen 2 PST, Gen 1 razor 10mil turrets, Razor LH 3-15, NXS F1, Zeiss, Swarovski binoculars 15x.