WTS/WTT Sightron Siii 3.5-10x42 lrirmoa

Ive got a used in great condition sightron SIII 3.5-10x44 illuminated moa scope. Awesome scope with great glass, just doesn't fit my style of hunting. Small dings on the battery cap from changing out the battery, otherwise it's perfect. For the money this scope is really hard to beat. Comes with sunshade, scope coat, box, etc.
$600
Trades: (plus cash on either end)
Leupold vx-6 2-12 cds
Leupold mk 4 mr/t 2.5-8
Leupold mk 4 lr/t 4.5-14 illuminated
Nightforce shv 3-10 moar
Nightforce nxs 2.5-10x42 moar