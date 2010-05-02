WTS/WTT Sightron Siii 3.5-10x42 lrirmoa



$600



Trades: (plus cash on either end)

Leupold vx-6 2-12 cds

Leupold mk 4 mr/t 2.5-8

Leupold mk 4 lr/t 4.5-14 illuminated

Nightforce shv 3-10 moar

Nightforce nxs 2.5-10x42 moar









Ive got a used in great condition sightron SIII 3.5-10x44 illuminated moa scope. Awesome scope with great glass, just doesn't fit my style of hunting. Small dings on the battery cap from changing out the battery, otherwise it's perfect. For the money this scope is really hard to beat. Comes with sunshade, scope coat, box, etc.$600Trades: (plus cash on either end)Leupold vx-6 2-12 cdsLeupold mk 4 mr/t 2.5-8Leupold mk 4 lr/t 4.5-14 illuminatedNightforce shv 3-10 moarNightforce nxs 2.5-10x42 moar