WTS/WTT Sightron Siii 3.5-10x42 lrirmoa
Unread 01-26-2017, 11:56 AM
WTS/WTT Sightron Siii 3.5-10x42 lrirmoa
Ive got a used in great condition sightron SIII 3.5-10x44 illuminated moa scope. Awesome scope with great glass, just doesn't fit my style of hunting. Small dings on the battery cap from changing out the battery, otherwise it's perfect. For the money this scope is really hard to beat. Comes with sunshade, scope coat, box, etc.

$600

Trades: (plus cash on either end)
Leupold vx-6 2-12 cds
Leupold mk 4 mr/t 2.5-8
Leupold mk 4 lr/t 4.5-14 illuminated
Nightforce shv 3-10 moar
Nightforce nxs 2.5-10x42 moar




    Unread 01-26-2017, 12:09 PM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2016
    Location: Portland, OR
    Posts: 4
    Re: WTS/WTT Sightron Siii 3.5-10x42 lrirmoa
    Well, pictures didnt work in the original post, so here goes try #2.
    Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
    WTS/WTT Sightron Siii 3.5-10x42 lrirmoa-20170109_190820-1-.jpg   WTS/WTT Sightron Siii 3.5-10x42 lrirmoa-20170109_191216-1-.jpg  

