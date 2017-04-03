WTS/WTT Sig Sauer Tango6 3-18x44 30mm milling reticle

- Made in Japan

- Zero stop

- 30mm tube

- Second focal plane

- Illuminated milling reticle (see pic)



1250 shipped to lower 48. I accept paypal friends and family (or you pay extra fee). "I'll take it" means full asking price, not negotiation through private message afterwards. I have plenty of feedback on Calguns under same name. Thank you for looking.



Possible trade idea: I'm willing to trade (+/- adjustments) one of these Tango6 and like-new Eotech XPS 2-0 with factory box for the following FFP scopes: Vortex Razor Gen II 4.5-27 or 3-18, Steiner T5Xi 5-25, Sig Tango6 5-30 FFP, and possibly other FFP optics in this same class.



Here are pics of the mil/mil one, and the moa/moa is exactly the same.











I have 2 BNIB (opened only to take pics) Sig Sauer Tango6 3-18x44 scopes. One is mil/mil, and one is moa/moa. They both come with the coupon to get free custom turrets spec'd to your ammo and gun.- Made in Japan- Zero stop- 30mm tube- Second focal plane- Illuminated milling reticle (see pic)1250 shipped to lower 48. I accept paypal friends and family (or you pay extra fee). "I'll take it" means full asking price, not negotiation through private message afterwards. I have plenty of feedback on Calguns under same name. Thank you for looking.Possible trade idea: I'm willing to trade (+/- adjustments) one of these Tango6 and like-new Eotech XPS 2-0 with factory box for the following FFP scopes: Vortex Razor Gen II 4.5-27 or 3-18, Steiner T5Xi 5-25, Sig Tango6 5-30 FFP, and possibly other FFP optics in this same class.Here are pics of the mil/mil one, and the moa/moa is exactly the same.