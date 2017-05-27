Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
WTS/WTT Seekins Precision 30mm Rings
Optics For Sale
WTS/WTT Seekins Precision 30mm Rings
05-27-2017, 12:59 PM
wilkup
Gold Member
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Cle Elum, WA
Posts: 683
WTS/WTT Seekins Precision 30mm Rings
I'd like to trade these rings for some of the Hawkins Precision Long Range Hybrids.
These Seekins rings are excellent.
I'll would be willing to sell them for $100
Thanks!
Scope Rings - 30mm Tube
"For when I am weak, then I am strong."
2 Corinthians 12:10b
