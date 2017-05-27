Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS/WTT Seekins Precision 30mm Rings
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS/WTT Seekins Precision 30mm Rings
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-27-2017, 12:59 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Cle Elum, WA
Posts: 683
WTS/WTT Seekins Precision 30mm Rings
I'd like to trade these rings for some of the Hawkins Precision Long Range Hybrids.
These Seekins rings are excellent.

I'll would be willing to sell them for $100

Thanks!

Scope Rings - 30mm Tube
__________________
"For when I am weak, then I am strong."
2 Corinthians 12:10b
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Nightforce ATACR and pst gen 2 | Leica Televid Spotting Scope »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:48 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC