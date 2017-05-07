WTS/WTT rzr gen2 mil Have a perfect condition gen 2 with ebr1 reticle. Looking to trade for an AMG or atacr f1.



I can add cash, atlas bipod, triggertech trigger, etc. It is in perfect condition. Would sell outright for $2000 shipped n insured. text 509-750-3988 anytime!



May be interested in other ffp mil optics, just try me!