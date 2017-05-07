Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS/WTT rzr gen2 mil
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS/WTT rzr gen2 mil
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-05-2017, 01:14 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 74
WTS/WTT rzr gen2 mil
Have a perfect condition gen 2 with ebr1 reticle. Looking to trade for an AMG or atacr f1.

I can add cash, atlas bipod, triggertech trigger, etc. It is in perfect condition. Would sell outright for $2000 shipped n insured. text 509-750-3988 anytime!

May be interested in other ffp mil optics, just try me!
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Leupold VX-II 6-18x40 Target Scope with Adjustable Objective | FS: NF ATACR 5-25x56 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:01 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC