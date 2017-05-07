Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
WTS/WTT rzr gen2 mil
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
WTS/WTT rzr gen2 mil
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
07-05-2017, 01:14 PM
blarson
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 74
WTS/WTT rzr gen2 mil
Have a perfect condition gen 2 with ebr1 reticle. Looking to trade for an AMG or atacr f1.
I can add cash, atlas bipod, triggertech trigger, etc. It is in perfect condition. Would sell outright for $2000 shipped n insured. text 509-750-3988 anytime!
May be interested in other ffp mil optics, just try me!
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Leupold VX-II 6-18x40 Target Scope with Adjustable Objective
|
FS: NF ATACR 5-25x56
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
06:01 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC