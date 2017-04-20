Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS/WTT Nightforce NXS 3.5-15 Mil w/ Mil Dot Ret
Unread 04-20-2017, 07:36 AM
WTS/WTT Nightforce NXS 3.5-15 Mil w/ Mil Dot Ret
Nightforce NXS for sale or trade. Great scope, I just have more scopes than rifles.

Very low round count.
Zero Stop
Mil turret
Mil dot ret

I'm not usually a fan of mil dot but the dots are hollow with a small dot in the middle.

$1500
Trades:
High end range finder or range finding binos. Late model Leica 1600 or 2000. Bushnell Fusion, or others.

Manners EH1. Remington 700 footprint. Long action. M24 barrel channel but I'm okay opening up to get Barrel to fit. Mini chassis and adjustable cheek a huge plus.
Unread 04-20-2017, 07:37 AM
Re: WTS/WTT Nightforce NXS 3.5-15 Mil w/ Mil Dot Ret
A few more pics
Unread 04-20-2017, 10:09 AM
Re: WTS/WTT Nightforce NXS 3.5-15 Mil w/ Mil Dot Ret
Do you have the part number for the scope? I assume it's the SFP model, but please confirm whether the reticle is SFP or FFP.
Unread 04-20-2017, 10:48 AM
Re: WTS/WTT Nightforce NXS 3.5-15 Mil w/ Mil Dot Ret
Not FFP. I'll have to find the exact model number this evening.
