Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS/WTT: Nightforce ATACR 4-16x42
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS/WTT: Nightforce ATACR 4-16x42
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-21-2017, 11:23 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 14
WTS/WTT: Nightforce ATACR 4-16x42
I ended up with 2 ATACR 4-16 F1's. One is mil/mil (C552) the other is moa/moa(C542). I wanted to try a mil/mil scope and found i don't have a preference. So I am going to try and consolidate to one or the other.

I am looking to trade a mil/mil for a moa/moa or visa versa, sell either for $2,000, trade up to a ATACR 5-25, maybe a custom 300wm.

I bought the C542 on here from LPART (Larry) and it comes with TPS rings. I bought the C552 locally and it is sans rings. I have only shot them on a 17hmr so they are both still like new.

Link to the original ad
SPF


Current pictures.



Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Vortex VHS 4315 LR Moa | Wts Leica 1600-B rangefinder. $425 shipped. »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:58 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC