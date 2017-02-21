WTS/WTT: Nightforce ATACR 4-16x42



I am looking to trade a mil/mil for a moa/moa or visa versa, sell either for $2,000, trade up to a ATACR 5-25, maybe a custom 300wm.



I bought the C542 on here from LPART (Larry) and it comes with TPS rings. I bought the C552 locally and it is sans rings. I have only shot them on a 17hmr so they are both still like new.



Link to the original ad

SPF





Current pictures.







