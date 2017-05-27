Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS/WTT Minox ZX5i 3-15x56 Ballistic // Bushnell 10x40
Unread 05-27-2017, 12:19 PM
WTS/WTT Minox ZX5i 3-15x56 Ballistic // Bushnell 10x40
Got too many scopes!

I have a like-new Minox ZX5i that sat on my .22-250 for about 50 rounds, and has been sitting in the safe without a rifle to go on for about 8 months now. I just like dialing too much. It's in perfect condition and comes with the original box and paperwork. Glass is incredible, and build quality is excellent. This is the illuminated model.


I will trade for a similarly-valued paid of Binos, a Kestrel 5700 elite, or $600.

Also have a Bushnell 3200 10x40 mil-dot that I'll let go for $150.
Last edited by snarkscarbine; 05-27-2017 at 12:30 PM. Reason: add item
