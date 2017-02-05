Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS/WTT Minox ZP5 5-25x56 - NEW!!
05-02-2017
WTS/WTT Minox ZP5 5-25x56 - NEW!!
Looking to trade my new Minox for something a bit smaller and lighter. It is new with box and paperwork. MR5 reticle, best glass you can get in a scope, puts my SB to shame. It really is an amazing scope it is just a bit big for my purpose built rifle. Will sell outright for $2600

Looking for

Razor AMG 6-24 (straight up - GREAT deal for you!!)
Leupold Mark6 (Cash on your end obviously)
NF ATCR 4-16 or 5-25 (cash your end depending)

This is your chance to get a $3,000 German optic for a steal!! Win-win for both of us. Text 509-75-3988 anytime for pics.
