WTS/WTT Mark 4 Leupold ER/T 8.5-25 X 50 I have a Mark 4 Leupold ER/T 8.5-25 X 50 front focal plane M 5 knobs adjustment mil/mil it has TMR reticel. This has only 50 rds on it same as new. I have box and manuals for it. I am needing 1400.00 for it shipped and ins CONUS or I would trade for a Leupold 4.5-14 x 50 30mm tube and cash or trade for ? Also includes in the cash price a brand new set of Leupold Mark 4 steel rings in the price. This is listed else where pm with trades FIRST I TAKE GETS IT. USPS money order only. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











