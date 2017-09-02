     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS/WTT Gen II NF ATACR 5-25X56 F1, MOA with MOAR reticle C545
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS/WTT Gen II NF ATACR 5-25X56 F1, MOA with MOAR reticle C545
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-09-2017, 08:59 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Vancouver, WA
Posts: 123
WTS/WTT Gen II NF ATACR 5-25X56 F1, MOA with MOAR reticle C545
Brand new, purchased a couple weeks ago, never taken out of box. This is a backup comp scope that isn't needed any longer. I'm in need of two, lighter-weight long range scopes for hunting, lightly used or new. Preference to mils over moa, but I calc both. No mil dot reticles. Any combo of one scope + cash or two used of equal value.

Cash price - $2800 shipped and insured. PayPal gift or add 3%.

Trade value at retail - $3000

Trades:
NF NXS 5.5-22X56 HS, ZS
Steiner T5Xi 5-25x56
Athlon Cronus 4.5-29x56 FFP
Leupold 8.5-25x50 ER/T FFP M5 TMR
Burris XTR-II 5-25X50
Vortex Viper PST 6-24x50 FFP

Text pics to 360-513-1235
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Razor Gen II 1-6x24 JM-1 BDC | Tangent Theta 3-15x50mm New in BOX 3000 OBO »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:14 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC