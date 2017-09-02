WTS/WTT Gen II NF ATACR 5-25X56 F1, MOA with MOAR reticle C545 Brand new, purchased a couple weeks ago, never taken out of box. This is a backup comp scope that isn't needed any longer. I'm in need of two, lighter-weight long range scopes for hunting, lightly used or new. Preference to mils over moa, but I calc both. No mil dot reticles. Any combo of one scope + cash or two used of equal value.



Cash price - $2800 shipped and insured. PayPal gift or add 3%.



Trade value at retail - $3000



Trades:

NF NXS 5.5-22X56 HS, ZS

Steiner T5Xi 5-25x56

Athlon Cronus 4.5-29x56 FFP

Leupold 8.5-25x50 ER/T FFP M5 TMR

Burris XTR-II 5-25X50

Vortex Viper PST 6-24x50 FFP



Text pics to 360-513-1235