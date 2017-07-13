Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS WARNE Mountain Tech 34mm Rings
07-13-2017, 12:28 PM
WTS WARNE Mountain Tech 34mm Rings
Want to sell basically new rings. Only mount on rifle. Sold the scope and selling the rifle. These rings are in great shape never shot rifle under them. Only mounted. New these are $110 plus shipping. WTS for $90 shipped obo.

WARNE Mountain Tech,34mm, Low, item number 7220M

Brian
