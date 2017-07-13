Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
WTS WARNE Mountain Tech 34mm Rings
WTS WARNE Mountain Tech 34mm Rings
07-13-2017, 12:28 PM
Brianc74
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 1,394
WTS WARNE Mountain Tech 34mm Rings
Want to sell basically new rings. Only mount on rifle. Sold the scope and selling the rifle. These rings are in great shape never shot rifle under them. Only mounted. New these are $110 plus shipping. WTS for $90 shipped obo.
WARNE Mountain Tech,34mm, Low, item number 7220M
Brian
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
