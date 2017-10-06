Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS - VX3 6.20x50 LR target
06-10-2017
WTS - VX3 6.20x50 LR target
WTS - Leupold VX3 6.5-20x50mm, side focus, target turrets, fine duplex, perfect glass, shipped in a factory box with paperwork. As new, it was mounted on a rifle in Talley rings then sat in the safe. $650 shipped. First "I'll take it".

Doug
kitz33965@Comcast.net








06-10-2017
Re: WTS - VX3 6.20x50 LR target
