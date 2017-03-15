WTS - Vortex Viper PST 2.5-10x32 EBR1-MRAD Up for sale is a Vortex Optics PST-43104 Viper PST FFP 2.5-10x32mm EBR-1 MRAD First Focal Plane Rifle Scope. I am listing this as used because I have owned it, but as you can see it is in EXCELLENT condition. The glass is perfectly clear and it comes with the lens wipe kit, zero-stop shims, sticker, and illuminated reticle feature and is covered by Vortex's Lifetime Warranty. Pictures are of actual scope for sale. This scope was mounted on a rifle but I discovered that there was not enough bolt clearance for use on that rifle so it was removed. No visible marks on it that I can see. Price is $679.00 OBO shipped insured to your door.