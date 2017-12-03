Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS: Vortex viper pa 6.5-20×50 mil dot W/Burris PEPR rings $425 shipped
03-12-2017, 04:32 PM
AR15RDY
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 13
WTS: Vortex viper pa 6.5-20×50 mil dot W/Burris PEPR rings $425 shipped
Like new only used in the field on one trip. Scope, rings and 4" sunshade. $425 shipped
