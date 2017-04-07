WTS Vortex Viper HST 4x16x44 VMR-1 Reticle (MOA) I decided to upgrade to a NightForce optic and the Vortex must go to replenish my thin wallet! I purchased it in October 2016. I used it for 3 trips to the range and 2 hunting trips. It was mounted on a Weatherby Mark V Terramark. This scope tracks great, is very clear, and is an excellent budget friendly scope out to around 800 yards. It has a slight trace of marks from the ring and the glass is scratch free. IMO it outperforms Zeiss and Leupold optics in its price/feature category. Includes original packaging, premium Vortex Viper rings (medium .97"), Vortex Defender Flip Caps, manual, sunshade, and shims for the zero stop dial. Another plus is Vortex's warranty transfers from owner to owner.



I paid ~$700 the scope and all accessories. Im asking $500 shipped for everything. Its a package deal and I'd like to get rid of it all.



If you have any questions, like to make an offer, or want more pictures/info feel free to PM me.



Thanks,



