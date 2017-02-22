Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS: Vortex Viper HST
02-22-2017, 09:49 AM
WTS: Vortex Viper HST
4-16x44, VMR-1 reticle(model VHS-4309). Excellent condition, was mounted and used for one range session. Comes with box/papers/sunshade etc. 415.00 shipped
