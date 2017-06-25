WTS: Vortex Viper HS-T 4-16x44 (MRAD)



For full description and specs, visit the manufacturer's link:

Vortex Optics - Viper HST 4-16x44 VMR-1<br />(MRAD)



This scope comes in original box and all original contents: scope, sun shade, zero stop shims, scope cloth, scope/reticle manuals, packaging, etc. It will unpack like a brand new scope.



This scope only ever sat atop a bolt 6.5 Creedmoor in Talley Lightweight rings. It never went further than the range and saw no more than 200 rounds.



Scope tube has light ring marks (see last photo) but rings were carefully torqued to 16 inch/pounds.



$435 shipped anywhere in the lower 48.



Postal Money Order only.



Photos available here:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/b4sacbgw0p...%2001.jpg?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/0980kuqcu5...%2002.jpg?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/de9ev9qd15...%2004.jpg?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/z0i9b6aqi7...%2005.jpg?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/wboo0u44rw...%2006.jpg?dl=0

