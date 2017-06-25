Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS: Vortex Viper HS-T 4-16x44 (MRAD)
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS: Vortex Viper HS-T 4-16x44 (MRAD)
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-25-2017, 10:59 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2016
Location: Boise, Idaho
Posts: 21
WTS: Vortex Viper HS-T 4-16x44 (MRAD)
Lightly used Vortex Viper HS-T 4-16x44 (MRAD).

For full description and specs, visit the manufacturer's link:
Vortex Optics - Viper HST 4-16x44 VMR-1<br />(MRAD)

This scope comes in original box and all original contents: scope, sun shade, zero stop shims, scope cloth, scope/reticle manuals, packaging, etc. It will unpack like a brand new scope.

This scope only ever sat atop a bolt 6.5 Creedmoor in Talley Lightweight rings. It never went further than the range and saw no more than 200 rounds.

Scope tube has light ring marks (see last photo) but rings were carefully torqued to 16 inch/pounds.

$435 shipped anywhere in the lower 48.

Postal Money Order only.

Thanks!


Photos available here:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/b4sacbgw0p...%2001.jpg?dl=0
https://www.dropbox.com/s/0980kuqcu5...%2002.jpg?dl=0
https://www.dropbox.com/s/de9ev9qd15...%2004.jpg?dl=0
https://www.dropbox.com/s/z0i9b6aqi7...%2005.jpg?dl=0
https://www.dropbox.com/s/wboo0u44rw...%2006.jpg?dl=0
Last edited by An Idahoan; 06-25-2017 at 11:08 PM. Reason: Added links for photos since embed didn't work.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS Vortex Razor HD Gen II 4.5-27 EBR2C NIB $2100 shipped | WTS Vortex HS-T 6-24x50 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:15 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC