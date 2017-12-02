WTS-Vortex Viper HS LR 4-16x50 BDC For sale, Vortex Viper HS LR 4-16x50 with BDC reticle. The scope is in excellent shape. All original items are with the scope including box and paperwork. Selling to upgrade to a higher power PST. $475 shipped to lower 48. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







