Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS: Vortex Viper HS LR 4-16, 300.00 Shipped
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS: Vortex Viper HS LR 4-16, 300.00 Shipped
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-04-2017, 07:05 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2016
Posts: 34
WTS: Vortex Viper HS LR 4-16, 300.00 Shipped
Like title says, Vortex Viper HS LR 4-16x44. Scope has dead hold BDC reticle. I bought this scope from a sniperhide member less than a year ago and never mounted it...has just sat in box.

-Can't find a scratch on it
-Comes in original box with paperwork
-Comes with sun shade
-Comes with butler creeks
-Comes with zero stop shims that were never installed.

Scope had side focus parallax adjustment, exposed elevation turret with 1/2 minute clicks and capped windage turret with 1/4 minute clicks

Since in never mounted or used, can't say anything about tracking etc. All I known is it's in dang good shape, comes with extras and I will take what I gave for it and that is 300.00 shipped firm.

Also posted on sniperhide.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS: Vortex Viper HS LR 4-16, 300.00 Shipped-img_0030.jpg   WTS: Vortex Viper HS LR 4-16, 300.00 Shipped-img_0037.jpg  

WTS: Vortex Viper HS LR 4-16, 300.00 Shipped-img_0036.jpg  
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-04-2017, 07:38 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Kuna, ID
Posts: 68
Re: WTS: Vortex Viper HS LR 4-16, 300.00 Shipped
I will take it. Pm sent
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-04-2017, 07:39 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2016
Posts: 34
Re: WTS: Vortex Viper HS LR 4-16, 300.00 Shipped
Someone else beat you to it....Scope is SPF.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Viper HST 4-16 moa | WTB Ruger #1 rings »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:17 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC