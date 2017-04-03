WTS: Vortex Viper HS LR 4-16, 300.00 Shipped Like title says, Vortex Viper HS LR 4-16x44. Scope has dead hold BDC reticle. I bought this scope from a sniperhide member less than a year ago and never mounted it...has just sat in box.



-Can't find a scratch on it

-Comes in original box with paperwork

-Comes with sun shade

-Comes with butler creeks

-Comes with zero stop shims that were never installed.



Scope had side focus parallax adjustment, exposed elevation turret with 1/2 minute clicks and capped windage turret with 1/4 minute clicks



Since in never mounted or used, can't say anything about tracking etc. All I known is it's in dang good shape, comes with extras and I will take what I gave for it and that is 300.00 shipped firm.



Also posted on sniperhide.




