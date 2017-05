WTS Vortex razor hd lh g4 bdc I have for sale a lightly used vortex razor hd lh 3 to 15x42 with the g4 bdc moa reticle. Scope was in Talley lightweights, I can't find any ring marks... maybe a slight shadow where the rear ring was. Scope is in the box with all factory packaging and paperwork.



Asking 650 shipped

Thanks for looking