WTS Vortex Razor HD Gen II 4.5-27 NIB $2300 shipped
WTS Vortex Razor HD Gen II 4.5-27 NIB $2300 shipped
06-21-2017, 03:58 PM
poke_53
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 313
WTS Vortex Razor HD Gen II 4.5-27 NIB $2300 shipped
I ordered 2 of these, sold one of the rifles, so I am selling both of these to fund something different.
They are still NIB and never mounted.*
Asking $2300 obo shipped each.
2 available. PM for any questions
https://www.midwayusa.com/product/24...h-shadow-black
