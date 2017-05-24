Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS: Vortex Razor 5-20x50mm w/EBR-3 reticle (MRAD)
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS: Vortex Razor 5-20x50mm w/EBR-3 reticle (MRAD)
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-24-2017, 06:37 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: West Michigan
Posts: 74
WTS: Vortex Razor 5-20x50mm w/EBR-3 reticle (MRAD)
I have an impeccable Vortex Razor Gen 1 5-20x50mm scope for sale. This one was professionally mounted on my hunting rifle, but never saw the light of day. It's an amazing scope. Beautiful glass and one of the best elevation knobs out there. I love it, but it's just too much scope for the rifle I'm using.

Comes complete with original box, sunshade, and all paperwork.

- 10 mil elevation knob w/ zero-stop
- EBR-3 mil reticle
- upgraded eyepiece from Vortex
- includes Vortex bubble level
- includes IOR alloy low 35mm Pictatinny rings

Asking $1500 shipped CONUS. No trades please

Thanks for looking










Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« NIB Vortex HST 4-16x44 | Nightforce SUV 4-14×56mm »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:42 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC