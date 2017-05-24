WTS: Vortex Razor 5-20x50mm w/EBR-3 reticle (MRAD)



Comes complete with original box, sunshade, and all paperwork.



- 10 mil elevation knob w/ zero-stop

- EBR-3 mil reticle

- upgraded eyepiece from Vortex

- includes Vortex bubble level

- includes IOR alloy low 35mm Pictatinny rings



Asking $1500 shipped CONUS. No trades please



Thanks for looking





















