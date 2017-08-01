     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS Vortex PST 4-16x50 FFP MIL/MIL
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS Vortex PST 4-16x50 FFP MIL/MIL
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-08-2017, 11:36 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: Clearwood, WA
Posts: 284
WTS Vortex PST 4-16x50 FFP MIL/MIL
Bought this factory refurb out of the bargain cave at the local Cabelas and I just don't need it. Had it mounted and zeroed on my AR then switched scopes to get a little more magnification. The only marks on here are the three X's that Cabelas puts on there to mark that it came from the Bargain Cave. It was mounted in Burris Signature rings so there's no ring marks.

Comes with the box, all paperwork, shims, allen wrenches and sunshade.





$575 shipped OBO. Money orders are preferred but PayPal + 3% or as a gift is fine.
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « WTS: Bushnell Elite 4200 1.5-6x36 Duplex | FS Leupold VX6 3-18x50 CDS FINE DUPLEX »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:40 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC