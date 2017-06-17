Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
06-17-2017, 09:43 PM
COUNTRY
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: Virginia
Posts: 88
WTS Vortex HS-T 6-24x50
Up For Grabs.
LNIB Vortex HS-T 6-24x50
Model # VHS-4325 (VMR-1) MOA
Mounted in Vortex med rings, will come with everything that came with it in the box.
This scope was mounted on a bolt 223
$540 Shipped to the lower 48
PMO only as I don't have a pay-pal
Thanks
Teach your kids 2 hunt so you don't have 2 hunt for your kids
