WTS Vortex HS-T 6-24x50
Unread 06-17-2017, 09:43 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: Virginia
Posts: 88
WTS Vortex HS-T 6-24x50
Up For Grabs.

LNIB Vortex HS-T 6-24x50

Model # VHS-4325 (VMR-1) MOA

Mounted in Vortex med rings, will come with everything that came with it in the box.

This scope was mounted on a bolt 223

$540 Shipped to the lower 48

PMO only as I don't have a pay-pal

Thanks
Teach your kids 2 hunt so you don't have 2 hunt for your kids
