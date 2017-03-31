Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS: Vectronix Terrapin
Unread 03-31-2017, 02:57 PM
WTS: Vectronix Terrapin
Want to sell a MINT condition Vectronix Terrapin. Both the body and glass are in mint shape no scratches or bruises anywhere. Comes with the original carrying case, instruction booklet and spare batteries. Have ranged things out past 4500 yards with it. You can't buy a better rangefinder for the money. $1800 obo shipped. The ONLY trade interests I have are the following and I can add cash for the right deal. Any trade must be in excellent to mint shape. A Schmidt PM2 in either a fixed 10x or a 4-16x50. Or a early Premier Reticles 3-15x50 in the Tactical model. Only looking for mil/mil scopes. Thank you. Call or text 503-779-789seven for more info or pictures.
WTS: Vectronix Terrapin-img_2832.jpg  
