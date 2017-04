WTS Two (2) Leupold VX-R scopes



I am selling two Leupold VX-R scopes with firedot/illumintated reticles. First is a VX-R 4-12X40, side focus, with duplex fire dot reticle. The second is a VX-R 2-7x33, side focus, with ballistic fire dot reticle. Please note that the pictured scope covers are not included. Both are in excellent, near-mint condition. I need $425 each plus $1 shipping and insurance by shipping method of my choice.