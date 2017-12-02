Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS - Talley lightweight Savage mounts
WTS - Talley lightweight Savage mounts
1 set of 1" High extended mounts for Savage with Accutrigger. Rings have been lapped.

1 set of 30mm medium mounts for Savage with Accutrigger. Rings have been lapped.

$30 each shipped to lower 48
Re: WTS - Talley lightweight Savage mounts
Pm sent
