WTS: Talley Lightweight 1" 2-piece rings for Kimber 84M For sale is a set of Talley Manufacturing Lightweight 1" 2-piece Low scope rings that fit a Kimber 84M Action .



Come in original packaging. Lightly used (~70rds).



Condition: No damage/wear of any kind - like new.



Price: $35 shipped.

Location: Raleigh, NC.

