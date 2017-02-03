Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS: Talley Lightweight 1" 2-piece rings for Kimber 84M
WTS: Talley Lightweight 1" 2-piece rings for Kimber 84M
03-02-2017, 02:14 PM
twadsw01
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Raleigh, NC
Posts: 136
WTS: Talley Lightweight 1" 2-piece rings for Kimber 84M
For sale
is a set of
Talley Manufacturing Lightweight 1" 2-piece Low scope rings that fit a Kimber 84M Action
.
Come in original packaging. Lightly used (~70rds).
Condition:
No damage/wear of any kind - like new.
Price:
$35 shipped.
Location:
Raleigh, NC.
Payment Options:
cash, check, money order (USPS, MoneyGram, etc.)
05:37 PM
