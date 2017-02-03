Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS: Talley Lightweight 1" 2-piece rings for Kimber 84M
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS: Talley Lightweight 1" 2-piece rings for Kimber 84M
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-02-2017, 02:14 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Raleigh, NC
Posts: 136
WTS: Talley Lightweight 1" 2-piece rings for Kimber 84M
For sale is a set of Talley Manufacturing Lightweight 1" 2-piece Low scope rings that fit a Kimber 84M Action.

Come in original packaging. Lightly used (~70rds).

Condition: No damage/wear of any kind - like new.

Price: $35 shipped.
Location: Raleigh, NC.
Payment Options: cash, check, money order (USPS, MoneyGram, etc.)
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Leupold 6.5x20x40 | Leupold Mark 4 4.5-14x50 and Leupold Golden Ring HD »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:37 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC