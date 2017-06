WTS Talley 34mm Rings WTS a set of Talley LW ring/mounts. For a Rem. 700,721,722,725,40x, or Howa. They are medium height, mounted on action and scoped but never lapped nor shot. Had to special order. Comes with package and all screws. Only about 2.5 months old. Will sell for $65 shipped. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger