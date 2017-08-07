Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS/T Viper GenII FFP 5-25 ebr2c MIL
07-08-2017, 10:28 PM
poke_53
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 317
WTS/T Viper GenII FFP 5-25 ebr2c MIL
I have a new one that I'm looking to sell. I am in no hurry so I am not accepting offers at this time.
Price is $1025 shipped
or
Ill entertain a partial trade for a Sig or Vortex rangefinder.
Pm me with any questions or text me for pics at 8702199761
