WTS/T Viper GenII FFP 5-25 ebr2c MIL
07-08-2017, 10:28 PM
WTS/T Viper GenII FFP 5-25 ebr2c MIL
I have a new one that I'm looking to sell. I am in no hurry so I am not accepting offers at this time.

Price is $1025 shipped

or

Ill entertain a partial trade for a Sig or Vortex rangefinder.

Pm me with any questions or text me for pics at 8702199761
