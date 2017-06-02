Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
02-06-2017, 11:16 AM
poke_53
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 298
WTS/T Seekins 34mm High Rings
I have a set of 34mm Seekins High rings that are in excellent condition. Still have the packaging. Asking $107 shipped or trade for a set of Seekins 30mm Medium rings. Any questions text 8702199761.
