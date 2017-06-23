Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS: SWFA HD 5-20x50mm Illuminated
Unread 06-23-2017, 01:44 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2014
Location: So Cal
Posts: 390
WTS: SWFA HD 5-20x50mm Illuminated
Going back to MOA on all my scopes, so this one needs a new home. Phenomenal glass, great reticle, tracks true, clicks/turrets are very crisp, 30 mils total travel (100+ MOA), illumination is easy on the eye......love this scope. Retail is $1,499. Fire sale price of $1,000 (which is about $100 less than aftermarket price). Price includes insurance and shipping TYD. Scope is in excellent condition. Will get some pics up in the next 24 hrs, or you can send me a PM or text @ ThreeOneZero 403-Six270. I have bought and sold many items here, so buy with confidence. If item is not as described, I will provide a full money back guaranty.

Here are the details:
Patented First Focal Plane Illuminated Mil-Quad Reticle
30mm
HD Model
Locking Ocular Adjustment
0.1 Mrad Elevation & Windage
10 Mils Per Revolution
30 Mils Of Total Travel
Side Focus
