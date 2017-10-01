     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS: Swarovski Z6 2.5-15x44 BT 4W
Unread 01-10-2017, 03:15 PM
Join Date: Aug 2014
Location: So Cal
Posts: 287
WTS: Swarovski Z6 2.5-15x44 BT 4W
WTS: Swarovski Z6 2.5-15x44 BT 4W-swaro-z6.jpg WTS: Swarovski Z6 2.5-15x44 BT 4W-swaro-4w.jpg

For sale is my LNIB Swarovski Z6 2.5-15x44mm w/ Ballistic Turret w/ 4W reticle........purest, cleanest hunting scope I have ever owned. With 30mm tube, amazing performance in low light conditions. I bought it from a sportsman journalist who owned it for 2-weeks, completed a thorough review for magazine/online, then sold it to me. I mounted it on my rifle and shot it twice at the range and it hasn't been touched since, which is the reason for the sale (working too much....sadly). Never been in field. Glass is perfect and scope looks brand new.......comes with original box and all paperwork. Priced to sell at $1,600 SHIPPED/INSURED (new on Euro Optic is $2,259).

Happy to snap and send some pics to those interested....send me a PM. As with all my sales, happy to provide full money-back return within 5-days of receipt, subject to you paying return shipping. Have done tons of transactions w/o any issues. Thanks for looking! -Matt-
