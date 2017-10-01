     close
WTS Swarovski Z3 3-10x42
WTS Swarovski Z3 3-10x42
WTS Swarovski Z3 3-10x42 with plex reticle. Light ring mark as shown in picture from Talley's. Asking $625 shipped and insured. No Box but has Butler Creek covers.
