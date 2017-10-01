Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS Swarovski Z3 3-10x42
01-10-2017, 08:11 PM
jarodjohns
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 488
WTS Swarovski Z3 3-10x42
WTS Swarovski Z3 3-10x42 with plex reticle. Light ring mark as shown in picture from Talley's. Asking $625 shipped and insured. No Box but has Butler Creek covers.
